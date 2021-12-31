New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens at PNC arena

FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
As demand for testing continues to surge across North Carolina, Wake County opened a new testing site at PNC Arena Friday. Unlike the county's other no-cost test sites, an appointment is not required to show up to get a COVID-19 test, however, everyone must pre-register online.
For the past few days, the county has been crushed by testing demand, performing more than 13,000 swabs daily across its five sites. But the increase in testing isn't providing much solace to public health officials--with record high percentages of positive tests, epidemiologists know that community spread is far more rampant than is even being tested.
The new testing site at PNC arena will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on game days when it will close at 12 p.m.
THURSDAY
4:30 p.m.
In addition to the highest number of single-day COVID- cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic, NCDHHS said the daily percent positive is at 22%.
NCDHHS said it is closely monitoring hospital capacity and is urging North Carolinians to gather safely, get vaccinated and boosted, and wear a mask indoors in public places.
4 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Laurels of Forest Glen, a skilled nursing facility at 1101 Hartwell St. in Garner. This is the facility's fourth outbreak. The previous outbreaks occurred in September 2021, November 2020 and June 2020.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people - residents or employees - testing positive for the virus.
3:48 p.m.
Mako Medical will be operating two drive-up COVID-19 testing sites at PNC Arena in west Raleigh and Word of God church in south Raleigh on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wake County reports wait times at both sites as low, but registering for a test will save time in line. Proof of insurance is not required and there is no cost for a test.
For PNC Arena, at 1400 Edwards Mill Road, enter at Gate E off Edwards Mill Road. You can register here.
For Word of God, at 3000 Rock Quarry Road, you can register here.
3:24 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,571 new cases, the state's highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases.
The number was 60% higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January. The number of people visiting emergency rooms for COVID-like illness also set a record at 4,171. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled since the beginning of December.
NCDHHS said data suggests that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may cause less severe illness for people who are vaccinated. However, those who are unvaccinated or who have underlying medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization.
Currently, 89% of people in intensive care are unvaccinated. Hospitalizations are likely to increase as the trend typically lags four to five days after an increase in cases.
"We are concerned that even a very small proportion of these cases ending up in the hospital could overwhelm our hospital system and increase the loss of lives of those most vulnerable," said incoming NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. "Everyone can help save lives and protect hospital capacity by getting vaccinated if you haven't already and getting boosted if you are eligible."
2:20 p.m.
Because of high demand and staffing shortages, the Orange County Health Department's COVID-19 test clinics are now by appointment only.
All test sites are closed on Saturday for New Year's Day. You can find more information about testing in Orange County here
1:53 p.m.
Wake County Public School System is expanding its on campus COVID-19 testing program to all of its schools starting in 2022.
Through the district's partnership with Mako Medical, students and staff will be able to get weekly tests at their school. School officials also recommend that students get tested in the days before classes start to make sure they are healthy before they come back to class.
The district also emphasized the importance of vaccinations now that vaccines are authorized for children 5 years old and up. According to the latest NCDHHS data, 38% of the Wake County population ages 5-11 has gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 68% of those 12-17 have gotten their first dose.
Read more here.
10:16 a.m.
The Wayne County Health Department will not have COVID-19 testing available until further notice.
Demand for testing has increased significantly nationwide over the past two weeks, and additional test kits have been ordered from the State. At this time, testing is expected to resume by the middle of next week.
THURSDAY MORNING HEADLINES
In a news conference Wednesday, the director of the World Health Organization warned that as the Delta and Omicron variants circulate the globe simultaneously, the world could see a "tsunami" of COVID-19 cases in the coming months.
"Right now, Delta and Omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again is leading to spikes in hospitalizations and deaths," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "I am highly concerned that Omicron being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta - is leading to a tsunami of cases."
Tedros referenced studies that indicate Omicron may cause less severe disease than previous strains, however, he stressed the importance of its increased transmissibility, saying that it will still lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths.
His announcement came as the U.S. joined the list of countries that reported record high case counts--the average 7-day case count for the U.S. topped 275,000 on Wednesday according to CDC data.
The WHO recommends vaccines as the best way to slow the pandemic--recommending governments encourage 70% of their populations to get vaccinated by July 2022.