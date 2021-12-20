Gov. Roy Cooper, NC health experts hold public briefing about COVID-19 situation ahead of holidays

MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
The omicron variant has now been detected in at least 45 states, including North Carolina.
With the variant spreading, COVID-19 metrics nationally are at levels not seen since September.
"It seems to be overtaking all of the other variants, including Delta, with a doubling time of about 2 to 3 days. Which means, this really is something to be reckoned with. It is really rapidly spreading throughout the world and in our own country," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Omicron is expected to surpass delta as the dominant variant in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
This comes as millions of people prepare to travel for the holidays.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport is gearing up for some of its busiest travel days of the year. Between Dec. 18 and Jan. 2, RDU expects 500,000 people to travel through the airport.
Health experts urge people to get tested for COVID-19 before they leave for their destination and when they get home.
Gov. Roy Cooper and other members of North Carolina's COVID-19 task force are scheduled to address the current situation at 2 p.m. Monday. ABC11 will stream the media event live on ABC11.com.
FRIDAY
10 p.m.
As Orange County sees its first case of the seemingly mild but easily transmittable Omicron variant, what can you do to protect yourself and your loved ones?
If you're wondering where to get a test or the availability in Wake County leading up to the holidays, there are plenty of appointments available early next week. However, you have to reserve your spot at a pharmacy or through the county.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is encouraging people to get vaccinated if they haven't and if they have to go get boosters.
Cohen, who said she has had both her children vaccinated, said she knows there will be more hospitalizations but they're trying to ensure hospitals have the manpower to handle COVID cases and other illnesses.
She's also worried about the older population.
"I worry about what getting COVID for them will mean," Cohen said. "Maybe some with a good immune system is generally healthy and they say, 'oh well I'm vaccinated, I'm fine,' great, good.
"We have tools, the tools are getting vaccinated and boosted, getting tested and wearing masks," she added. "So, go out and get vaccinated: even if you can't get all the way to booster. Getting some protection does help you even with those more contagious variant on the way."
Brent Eischen, of Cary, got vaccinated and then got a breakthrough case in April. He said he believes the vaccine prevented him and his wife from getting seriously ill.
"I think we all want to get back to normal but I do think people should do the right thing and get vaccinated. I think it's a patriotic duty," Eischen said. "I think it's still a serious thing I think it's serious but it's not something people are going to be that worried about. I think people who are not vaccinated should definitely be worried about it."
Jessica Kornegay is going home this weekend to visit family. They have a newborn so she wanted to get a test.
"I want to make sure I'm in the clear and not bringing anything to their household, keep everyone safe," Kornegay said.
She's vaccinated and getting a booster next Friday, she said.
She had to drive from Durham to north Raleigh to get a test.
"I just went to the closest place I could, I wanted to get it done today to make sure I was in the clear for this weekend," Kornegay said. "I'm not panicked, but I'm definitely concerned especially with the new variant and seeing it's more easily spread than others."
Wake County recently switched to an appointment-based system for COVID-19 testing.
"There is availability to schedule ahead if folks would like to," Wake County spokeswoman Leah Holdren told ABC11. "Residents can check out all of our testing sites, hours and make an appointment online at wakegov.com/testing. We also have a list of other community partners who offer testing if there's not a time/date that works for someone's schedule at our sites."
The Wake County Public Health has administered 1,003,860 tests from June 2020 through November.
Reporting by ABC11's Josh Chapin
4:35 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Raleigh Rehabilitation Center, 616 Wade Ave.
This is the facility's fourth outbreak. The previous outbreaks occurred in June 2020, December 2020 and September 2021. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people - residents or employees - testing positive for the virus. Because of the possibility for the rapid spread of COVID-19 in long-term settings, NCDHHS shares guidance on the steps these facilities should take following an outbreak.
2:45 p.m.
Orange County has confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant.
The person is at home in isolation, has mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster, the health department said.
There have been 344 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks in Orange County, compared to 190 in the previous two weeks.
Genomic sequencing was conducted at UNC Hospitals to determine that the case was caused by the Omicron variant.
"The first case of Omicron is a reminder of the importance of vaccination, boosters, and general prevention strategies needed to protect against COVID-19," said Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart. "Everyone 5 and older should get vaccinated and boosters are recommended for everyone 16years and older."
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Three unrelated cases of the omicron variant were discovered in Pitt County, which is about an hour east of Raleigh.
Pitt County Health Department said holiday travel and activities brought the variant to Pitt County.
It's not a surprise, since experts have said omicron appears to be highly contagious and will likely eventually become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pitt County is the second in North Carolina to report finding the omicron variant. Mecklenburg County identified a case earlier this week.