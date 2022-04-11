Health & Fitness

Durham Public Schools to lift COVID-19 mask mandate

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the last remaining school districts in central North Carolina to require face coverings is changing its policy Monday.

Durham Public Schools will no longer require masks for students, teachers or staff. The school district is still recommending everyone wear a mask but they are no longer required.

The change comes after a vote in March. DPS School Board said the change is a result of the local and statewide drop in COVID-19 cases.

DPS Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga said the district will continue to work with the city and state to make any necessary changes to COVID-19 safety regulations. In addition, Mubenga encourages all parents to get their students vaccinated against the virus.
