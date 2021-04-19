Health & Fitness

North Carolina woman gets saline injection instead of COVID-19 vaccine

EMBED <>More Videos

Saline injection given instead of COVID-19 vaccine in NC

MONROE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman and her husband got a saline injection instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It happened at a Walgreens in Union County.

"You question how could that even happen," Lisa Strawn said in an interview with WCCB.

Strawn and her husband got vaccinated on March 20--or so they thought.

Hours after they received their vaccines, they got a call from Walgreens asking them to come back in.

"They called us and told us we needed to come back the next day, that there had been a mix-up with our shot."

Strawn said the pharmacists evidently forgot to mix the vaccine into the saline solution.

It remains unclear how may people got the wrong injection.

Walgreens said it immediately contacted everyone affected by the mix-up and rescheduled their vaccine appointment.

The company said it is also investigating what happened and plans to review its own procedures to make sure it never happens again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncvaccineswalgreenscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News