For 1st time, there are more cremations than burials in North Carolina: What is behind the change?

For the first time in 2020, more people in North Carolina chose cremation over burial, fitting a national shift that happened in 2015,

That's according to data from a funeral directors trade group, as reported by the News & Observer.

Statewide, the cremation rate hit 51%, triple what it was 20 years ago. The National Funeral Directors Association predicts 70% of Americans will cremate their loved ones by 2030.

Henry Davis, manager of the Cremation Society of the Carolinas, told the News & Observer cost and convenience are the most obvious factors pushing people away from traditional burials.

According to the News & Observer, a funeral with burial can costs thousands in the Triangle, while some basic cremation services can be found for $1,000.

Beyond saving money, more families are opting for cremation due to flexibility and growing options for personal touches.

The state's urban counties are fueling the trend. Durham, Orange, Wake, Forsyth, Guilford and Mecklenburg counties all top 54% for cremations, while Sampson, Bladen and Robeson all hover below 30%.

