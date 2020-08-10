Multiple aftershocks felt around western NC following 5.1 magnitude earthquake

USGS records show that five aftershocks, beginning at 11:45 Sunday night, were recorded. All of them were 2.2 magnitude or less, which usually don't cause damage and aren't strong enough for most people to notice.
There have been recorded aftershocks in the area of the M5.1 Sparta #earthquakenc since yesterday. All of them have been M2.2 or less. pic.twitter.com/8xo0zYyh4R— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 10, 2020
The aftershocks ranged from 1.7 to 2.2. in magnitude.
M 1.8 (11:45 p.m.)
M 1.7 (11:58 p.m.)
M 2.0 (2:05 a.m.)
M 2.2 (4:43 a.m.)
M 2.2 (7:10 a.m.)
Sunday's earthquake hit shortly after 8 a.m. and was felt by many throughout the state. The National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg, SC reported that, according to the USGS database, Sunday's earthquake is the second strongest on record in North Carolina since 1900.
Monday morning, ABC11's Morgan Norwood toured the epicenter of the earthquake, discovering several homes that were damaged. Several homes had destroyed chimneys with one caving into the home's living room.
EARTHQUAKE AFTERMATH: We are live in Sparta, the epicenter of a 5.1 magnitude quake that rocked most of our state. The tremors crumbled this chimney and there’s stone scattered everywhere. Look closely and you’ll see cracks running through the home #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vJktqJbOHV— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) August 10, 2020
So, that’s a chimney on top of a couch (it’s under there somewhere, look closely). Thankfully, the homeowner wasn’t home during the quake. #abc11 #earthquakenc pic.twitter.com/epunfXkCZm— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) August 10, 2020
Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar issued a state of emergency to get state and federal support for structural damages.
Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar reacts to 5.1 earthquake that rattled North Carolina
Emergency managers and personnel are assessing damage in Alleghany County. Sparta is a town of approximately 1,700 people.
Sparta resident Gerson Cuevas' said he just moved into his house three weeks ago and now there is a crack running straight up the side of his home.