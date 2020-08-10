Weather

Multiple aftershocks felt around western NC following 5.1 magnitude earthquake

SPARTA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several aftershocks have been felt in Sparta following Sunday morning's 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

USGS records show that five aftershocks, beginning at 11:45 Sunday night, were recorded. All of them were 2.2 magnitude or less, which usually don't cause damage and aren't strong enough for most people to notice.



The aftershocks ranged from 1.7 to 2.2. in magnitude.

M 1.8 (11:45 p.m.)
M 1.7 (11:58 p.m.)
M 2.0 (2:05 a.m.)
M 2.2 (4:43 a.m.)

M 2.2 (7:10 a.m.)

Sunday's earthquake hit shortly after 8 a.m. and was felt by many throughout the state. The National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg, SC reported that, according to the USGS database, Sunday's earthquake is the second strongest on record in North Carolina since 1900.

Monday morning, ABC11's Morgan Norwood toured the epicenter of the earthquake, discovering several homes that were damaged. Several homes had destroyed chimneys with one caving into the home's living room.





Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar issued a state of emergency to get state and federal support for structural damages.

Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar reacts to 5.1 earthquake that rattled North Carolina
Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar reacts to 5.1 earthquake that rattled through North Carolina



Emergency managers and personnel are assessing damage in Alleghany County. Sparta is a town of approximately 1,700 people.

Sparta resident Gerson Cuevas' said he just moved into his house three weeks ago and now there is a crack running straight up the side of his home.

Gerson Cuevos and his family just bought this home in Sparta, which is near the epicenter of the 5.1 magnitude NC earthquake

