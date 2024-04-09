Johnston County woman wins $100,000 prize from scratch-off ticket

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County woman won $100,000 on a scratch-off.
Brenda Harvey of Benson bought her lucky $10 Million Spectacular ticket for $50 in Willow Spring.
She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday. After federal and state tax withholdings, Harvey took home $71,514.
The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted in December with five prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000.
The remaining prizes -- four $10 million prizes, 15 $1 million prizes, and 14 $100,000 prizes -- are yet to be claimed.
SEE ALSO | Winning Durham lottery ticket that was part of $1.18M jackpot to expire, unless claimed by April 15