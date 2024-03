Fayetteville man wins $100,000 from Powerball ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man won $100,000 from a $3 Powerball ticket.

Perry Williams Jr. went to Raleigh on Thursday to claim his winnings. After federal and state taxes, he took home $71,501.

Williams is one of two North Carolina winners of $100,000 in Saturday's drawing. The second winner is a Davidson County woman.

Williams bought his ticket from Freddy Tobacco on Raeford Road in Fayetteville.

RELATED | Wake County man turns $30 into $100,000 scratch off win