North Carolina to certify election results Tuesday

The North Carolina State Board of Elections will hold a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. The group will officially certify statewide election results; county counts have already been certified by county boards of election.
The official results certification process is usually a formality that does not garner many headlines. In nearly every previous election, the candidates have already conceded or accepted victory by the time the NC Board of Elections certifies the results.
However, 2020 is a year like no other. President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede the election and cast doubt on its legitimacy.
He did Tweet on Monday that he was instructing his team to cooperate in the transition of leadership to President-elect Joe Biden and his team.
I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
Five hours later, Trump took to Twitter again. This time baselessly calling the election "the most corrupt election in American political history," and saying he would "never concede to fake ballots."
Closest statewide election
The state's closest race will also officially come to an end Tuesday.
The race for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court was decided by 406 votes.
Incumbent Cheri Beasley requested a recount, but that recount does not seem to have changed the results.
According to the state's election results dashboard, the recount actually found Paul Newby with a 432 vote victory.