Politics

North Carolina to certify election results Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's election results will be certified Tuesday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections will hold a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. The group will officially certify statewide election results; county counts have already been certified by county boards of election.

You will be able to watch the meeting live on ABC11.com.

The official results certification process is usually a formality that does not garner many headlines. In nearly every previous election, the candidates have already conceded or accepted victory by the time the NC Board of Elections certifies the results.

However, 2020 is a year like no other. President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede the election and cast doubt on its legitimacy.

He did Tweet on Monday that he was instructing his team to cooperate in the transition of leadership to President-elect Joe Biden and his team.



Five hours later, Trump took to Twitter again. This time baselessly calling the election "the most corrupt election in American political history," and saying he would "never concede to fake ballots."

SEE ALSO: Audit finds 'no significant issues' with election results in North Carolina

Closest statewide election


The state's closest race will also officially come to an end Tuesday.

The race for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court was decided by 406 votes.

Incumbent Cheri Beasley requested a recount, but that recount does not seem to have changed the results.

According to the state's election results dashboard, the recount actually found Paul Newby with a 432 vote victory.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncvote 2020nc20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper calls for mask wearing at all public places
LATEST: Several states ramp up COVID-19 restrictions
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
Virtual credit cards add layer of protection for your money
Fort Bragg prepares to feed 400 troops 'safely' for Thanksgiving
NFL game features all-Black referee crew
Weather: Sunny and cooler today
Show More
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Wake County helping feed families during the holidays
COVID testing sites inundated ahead of Thanksgiving
Fayetteville fraternity gifts 72 families with Thanksgiving meals
From food to decor, how to keep pets safe this holiday season
More TOP STORIES News