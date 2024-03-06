Trump supporter beats NC superintendent incumbent Catherine Truitt in GOP primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major upset in the race for state superintendent.

Republican Michele Morrow has 52% of the votes over incumbent Catherine Truitt who has 48%, despite Truitt having a sizeable fundraising advantage.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, she is the only incumbent Council of State member who lost their primary.

Morrow, 52, is a home-school parent and former missionary who works with groups such as Liberty First Grassroots and the Pavement Education Project.

She was among the supporters of then President Donald Trump who protested in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, but says she did not storm the Capitol Building.

Morrow ran unsuccessfully for the Wake County School Board in 2022 and had to apologize during that campaign for past social media posts that included "ban Islam" and "ban Muslims from elected offices," according to the N &O.

The superintendent is the head of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction who oversees public school systems in the state.

The winner will face Democrat Maurice "Mo" Green in November.