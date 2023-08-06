WATCH LIVE

Two rescued, one possibly drowned on Falls Lake after canoe flips: Northern Wake Fire

Sunday, August 6, 2023 11:33PM
First responders in Wake County are investigating a possible drowning at Falls Lake.

According to the Northern Wake Fire Department, three people were on a canoe when it flipped around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Two people were rescued and crews are searching for the third who is an adult.

No other information has been released, please check back for updates.

It's the second drowning within hours of each other Sunday.

Chatham County authorities recovered the body of a man who drowned while boating and swimming.

