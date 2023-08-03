Car crashes into pool following shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after one person was shot and a car crashed into a pool near Fayetteville State University.

The Fayetteville Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at Seabrook Park on Slater Avenue.

Police said people at a large gathering in the park heard gunshots near the area of the outdoor basketball courts and Slater Avenue. When officers arrived they found a vehicle in the Seabrook Park pool and a man with a gunshot wound in the road.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. O'Hara at 910-303-4220.

