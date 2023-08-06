Timeline: Severe weather could impact Triangle Monday; Damaging winds, isolated tornado possible

Along with the intense heat Monday, parts of central North Carolina could get severe weather setting up a First Alert Day.

Temperatures across the Triangle will be in the upper 90s but the heat index will push the feels-like temperature above 105 degrees.

In addition, the National Weather Service is to issue a Heat Advisory.

Stay weather aware and connected. Download the ABC11 App

Possible timeline of severe weather

First Alert Day: Level 2 severe weather risk on Monday. Storms across the Triangle area could pop off closer to dinnertime or sunset for the Triangle.

The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado is possible, especially near the Triad. The Triad area is at a level 3 risk.

SEE ALSO | Check all current weather advisories

Tornado watch vs warning: Here's the difference and what they mean during severe weather

WATCH | Full ABC11 First Alert to Severe Weather Special

Quick tips to help you spot trees that are more likely to fall during severe weather