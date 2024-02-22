Food bank volunteers gather food for people in need at State Fairgrounds

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in collaboration with Triangle companies are marking the 10th year for the event.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of volunteers are gathering in Raleigh to pack meals for people in need.

The group will gather at the State Fairgrounds for the day of service known as Sort-A-Rama.

The volunteers stuff bags full of produce including carrots, onions, and potatoes.

Enough to provide an estimated 220,000 meals.

The bags of food will be loaded onto trucks, for delivery to organizations that help feed the hungry in our state.

The food bank says 1 in 9 people in our area struggle to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food.