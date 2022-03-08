North Carolina gas prices rise 37 cents in a week on average, up to $3.92 per gallon, AAA says

Keep your vehicle in working order to optimize fuel economy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In just a week, gas prices across the state of North Carolina have gone up about 37 cents on average, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).Currently, according to AAA, the average price of gas across North Carolina is $3.92. That's a 71 cent climb from a month ago and $1.35 more than a year ago.A spokesperson for AAA blamed the rising prices on the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine."Unfortunately this isn't the end of seeing prices rise at the pump," said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas, said in a written statement. "Motorists could continue to see record high prices at the pump because of the high oil prices that are surging due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Sanctions and regulations against Russia have limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, which has intensified global supply concerns in what was already a tight market due to the pandemic."Connel Fullenkamp, Duke University Professor of Economics said consumers should think twice about their trips."I think this is really hard in a car-based society," Fullenkamp said. "People need to think very carefully about their transportation needs. What they really need to do, where they need to go, how they need to get there."Fullenkamp said it will be a while before people get to the point where this is a seismic shift strong enough to disrupt the pain at the pump."'It takes quite a while for people to really adjust their lifestyles," Fullenkamp said. "They will eventually, especially as gas prices continue to rise really rapidly."Even worse, summer blends are expected to raise gas prices even more, as they historically do.Haley Rogers, of Raleigh, was filling up her husband's car on Monday."Hopefully we stay under $6 (per gallon) I hope ... this already feels pretty high," Rogers said. "I'm just assuming the worst, I suppose."Rogers said it makes one think twice, as Fullenkamp suggested.""It definitely puts more thought into it," Rogers said. "To make the trip purposeful and not just hop in the car for a quick Target trip. So kind of wait until you need all the things."She said there wont be any recreational road trips soon because of the high gas prices.Daniel Luck of Raleigh said if gas keeps creeping up it might make him alter his strategy."If I'm meeting up with somebody, nothing can stop me," said Luck, who was on his way to meet friends. "But $5, I definitely might just Uber."I thought we were still at $3-something. And (my friends) told me no, it's $4.30," he added. "I just found out.AAA said Monday that the national average gas price is at $4.06, 45 cents higher than it was a week ago and 62 cents higher than a month ago. This is the highest the national average has been in 14 years.AAA added that the price of oil increased $24 per barrel, which could result in another 10 to 15 cent increase at the pump.AAA offers the following fuel saving tips: