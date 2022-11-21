North Carolina gas prices fall as travelers prepare for their Thanksgiving road trip: AAA

Travel over Thanksgiving is expected to reach nearly 98% of pre-pandemic volume, according to automotive and travel club AAA.

Some welcomed news just dropped as Americans prepare to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends. Those who are driving for their trip will be even more thankful.

People who plan to drive to their destination will be greeted with falling gas prices in the Carolinas, according to AAA. The travel agency forecasts more than 1.4 North Carolinians and nearly 740,000 South Carolinians will drive to their destination.

Triple-A said the current gas price average is $3.32 in North Carolina, having a seven-cent decline on the week. This is 14 cents less than a month ago and 12 cents more than last year.

South Carolina's current gas price average is $3.22, also having a seven-cent decline on the week. This is 12 cents less than a month ago and 11 cents more than last year.

"Carolina motorists may have something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving," said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. "Gas prices are likely to keep dropping through the holiday weekend and could ultimately fall 20 to 30 cents per gallon. The decline is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gas supply."

In addition, the national average of $3.66 is 16 cents less than a month ago and 26 cents more than a year ago.

Last week, AAA predicted 55 million Americans will travel in some form for the holidays.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks rose. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely see pump prices dip through the Thanksgiving holiday.