Sheetz announces limited-time discount on gas ahead of July 4 holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The gas company, Sheetz, announced they are reducing the price of gas for its customers for a limited time.The price of fuel is dropping is $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 gas. That type of gas is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and flex fuel vehicles.Customers have until July 4 to take advantage of the discount.Meanwhile gas prices are still dropping. AAA Carolinas says the average in the state is now $4.52 a gallon.That's down nine cents in a week.The national average is $4.88 a gallon.The discount at the pump is due to a recent drop in crude oil and gasoline futures prices.Even though prices are dropping we are still seeing the highest in history for the Independence Day holiday.