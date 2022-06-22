﻿Local economist and drivers react to President Biden's gas tax suspension plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the race for relief at the gas pump, President Biden has called for a three month federal gas tax holiday.
This year AAA predicts there will be 42 million people traveling.
And gas remains high.
The national average is 4.95
And our NC stage average is 4.59.
"In Virginia last week I spent over 5$ a gallon. It was $168 to fill up the truck. I don't want to do that again," said Glenn Bowman as he pumped gas Wednesday morning.
Glenn Bowman just like many others is not happy seeing that dollar amount climb.
Today President Biden is calling for a change to help with that.
He is calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in hopes of providing relief to drivers.
The federal gas tax right now charges 18.4-cent tax per gallon of gasoline and a 24.4-cent tax per gallon of diesel.
Biden is calling for the tax to be suspended until the end of September
A local economist we spoke with says there are positive short term impacts.
"It would be a 3% decline in the price of the pump. I think most drivers would view this positively. But I think they would also say, well, it's not enough, we need gas to go down by over $1 a gallon, not 18.3 cents," said Michael Walden an economist at NC State.
He said there may also be but potentially negative long term impacts.
"It's relatively minor based on what we pay. And it does incur these losses to an important function of federal government, which is providing monies for transportation projects to states and localities," said Walden.
This suspension will cost about $10 billion.
He will also call on state leaders to suspend their gas tax.
For reference the NC Gas Tax is .385 cents per gallon. So a combined suspension could save you at least one dollar depending on the state.
"In North Carolina, for example, those are big, we primarily have a statewide transportation network with virtually all funding done at the state level, whereas some states haven't done at the county level. So it would have a big impact here in terms of reducing our revenues," added Walden.
Glenn agrees with this and says he hopes Americans can find other ways to reduce their bill.
"Just try and trim usage and monitor what we do and do things a little more expeditiously in the short term and hopefully things will break in a while and we are already seeing prices come down cause here it is 4.50 which is not bad," he said.
