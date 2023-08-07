Heat and humidity impacting athletes' preseason workouts and outdoor competitions, fitness classes

The dangerous heat and humidity this week is already having an impact on local athletes, trainers and sports programs.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The dangerous heat and humidity this week is already having an impact on local athletes, trainers and sports programs.

The triple-digit "feels like" temperatures come as local high schools and colleges begin preseason workouts -- and as a professional tennis tournament tips off in Cary. It's forcing athletes of all fitness levels -- even some of the best-conditioned ones in the country -- to navigate safety protocols.

"The ATP has athletic trainers and we have a tournament doctor for the event and then they're constantly doing things like ice towels," said Sean Ferreira, Cary's Tennis Services Coordinator, on the protocols at this week's Atlantic Tire Championships.

Ferreira said because the athletes are professionals, there aren't mandatory guidelines, and it's up to players to monitor their own bodies. They do have medical personnel on standby in the event of an emergency.

He also said as hot as it feels in the stands, the hardcourt surface the players are competing on is much hotter.

"Easily the heat index on the court can get 15 to 20 degrees hotter. So it's, it can be rough out there for the athletes. So hydration lots of fluids, bananas, anything to just keep yourself from getting overheated and cramping," Ferreira said.

In downtown Raleigh, gym owner Jake Giamoni is still leading fitness classes both inside and outside. While he says their mission remains constant, the heat can impact the class format.

"Staying hydrated, keeping your water with you, shorter rounds of exercise with longer breaks, and then ideally just getting back inside ASAP after your workout," Giamoni said.

He says the best thing you can do is be aware of potential bodily distress.

"Every day is a different day when you're working out and listening to your body, and sometimes you have a certain expectation when you get into your workout, but especially when it's going to be in the heat," he said.

RELATED | Demand soars on Duke Energy power grid, Tips to keep energy bill down

Warning issued on leaving kids, pets in cars in high temperatures with demonstration