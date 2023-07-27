Local officials warn of hot cars in high temperatures with demonstration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hot temperatures can pose a real danger to anyone who is exposed to the sun for too long or left in hot cars, especially children and pets.

Local officials want to warn against the dangers from hot cars. On Thursday, they cooked s'mores right inside the dashboard of a car under 30 minutes to show how hot it can get.

At one time the outside temperature ranged from 88-90 degrees and inside the car got all the way to 128.

Last year, 33 children died of heatstroke, including four in North Carolina.

There are several new devices on the market to help prevent hot car deaths, but you can also put something in the front seat to remind you to check the back and make sure your car is locked so children can't get in unsupervised.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is raising awareness on the topic

"It doesn't have to be 90 degrees like it is right now for kids or pets to die in vehicles. In the United States this year 2023 we've already had 14 people die in hot cars. These are preventable deaths," he said.

