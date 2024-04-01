1 person injured in rollover crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Cumberland County.

Emergency officials were called to the intersection of NC Highway 24 and Clinton Road. When EMS arrived they found a Honda Accord off the roadway that was on its roof.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, an investigation found that the driver lost control, went down an embankment, and hit a culver, causing the vehicle to flip before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver's condition has not been released.

