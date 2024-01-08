VP Kamala Harrison to visit Charlotte to highlight latest actions by Biden-Harris Administration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit North Carolina.

According to White House officials, Harris will highlight the latest actions by the Biden-Harris Administration to reduce gun violence. She will also announce new funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that will help schools throughout the state and country increase access to mental health resources for students.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is also expected to join Harris during her visit.

The visit will be Harris' ninth trip to NC. In September, she visited NC A &T in Greensboro as part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour.

She also visited Charlotte in June to speak about reproductive freedom during a rally on the one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.