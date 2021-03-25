ABC11 joins NC Local News Workshop in the North Carolina Media Equity Project

ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham joins the NC Local News Workshop at Elon University in the North Carolina Media Equity Project, a pilot program launched to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in North Carolina media.The project grew out of national and local conversations stemming from the Black Lives Matter movement. It brings media organizations together "as a learning cohort and support network" to be more inclusive when serving North Carolina residents who are Black, Native American, Latino, LGBTQ, and other diverse groups who lack representation in media."Our team is excited to be part of this groundbreaking project and we know we will learn and grow from the experience," said Rob Elmore, President and General Manager, ABC11/WTVD-TV. "We are committed to ensuring that the content and culture at our station reflects the rich diversity of the communities we serve here in North Carolina."ABC11's participants who meet with the cohort regularly include news director Bervette Carree, director of Community Engagement Monica Barnes, manager of Operations and Business planning Kaila Mitchell and president and general manager Rob Elmore.The station's mission is to inform, serve and reflect the diverse communities it serves. At the start of February, ABC11 announced its month-long exclusive Black History Month content, which included a weeklong series paying homage to North Carolina's historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU), a "vaccine equity" town hall addressing disparities in communities of color, and numerous specials that focus on the Black culture and experience.ABC11 is joined by six other media organizations who will gather in four quarterly sessions and have agreed to work together in a long-term commitment to change internal practices and culture across their respective organizations.