Apex lottery winner plans to use his winnings to support U.S. Congress campaign

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- After years of playing, an Apex man finally won big in the Cash 5 game from North Carolina Education Lottery.

Dr. Josh McConkey's ticket matched all five balls for a $1.5 million jackpot.

"This is quite a day," he said. "I am still really in shock. It's pretty wild."

McConkey split the prize with another jackpot-winning ticket purchased in New Bern. After taxes, he ended up taking home $541,670.

McConkey, who is a physician and colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, said he will use his winnings to support his campaign for a seat in the U.S. Congress.

"It is definitely needed," McConkey said. "It is going to help us and put us in a position to help North Carolina."