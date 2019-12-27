NC man charged with holding 17-year-old in 'sexual servitude'

RALEIGH -- A North Carolina man was arrested and charged with human trafficking of a 17-year-old in Wake County.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 32-year-old Lorenza Jenkins Monday on charges from Wake County.

According to a warrant from the Raleigh Police Department, Jenkins is accused of holding a 17-year-old in sexual servitude and profiting from the prostitution of that teenager between May and June 2019.

Jenkins is charged with human trafficking of a child, possession of marijuana and heroin, and holding a child in sexual servitude.

There were no other details surrounding the arrests. Jenkins is being held at the Mecklenburg County jail on a $150,000 bond.
