Early voting turnout released ahead of Oct. 10 municipal election in North Carolina

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Election day is just hours away and we're now getting a look at how many people turned out to vote early this cycle.

Durham saw the largest early vote turnout, with 11,251 people casting ballots.

Mayor and City Council positions are in the balance this election cycle. October's election is a primary election -- meaning votes this month will narrow down the candidates for the general election in November.

For a more complete breakdown of the candidates running for office and what's at stake in Durham, click here.

In Wake County, only 5,438 people voted early.

There are fewer municipal elections being contested this year in Wake County.

The main focus is in Cary, where the general election is happening Oct. 10. There, voters will select a new mayor as well as three town council representatives.

For a more complete breakdown of the races in Cary, click here.

Election Day

Oct. 10 is the next election day. Voters can check their registration status, polling location, sample ballots and more before arriving at the polls at this link.

Polling locations are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. You must be in line by 7:30 p.m. to be able to vote; if you're in line at that time, you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

For the first time, voters will be asked to show a photo ID to vote. To learn about all of the photo ID rules for this election, click here.