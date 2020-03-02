Hometown Voices: Durham Democrats tell ABC11 they are looking for candidate who can beat Donald Trump

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday is our chance to vote in the race for the White House.
North Carolina is playing a key role in Super Tuesday and that's why all this month we've been on a listening tour, talking to voters for our Hometown Voices segments.
We've been to Clayton, southeast Raleigh, Wake Forest, we spoke to Latino voters in the Triangle, and now we're hearing what's on the mind of voters in Durham.
The county is a stronghold for Democrats. Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 59 percentage points (approximately 121,166 to 28,314) in 2016.
"I'm hopeful that things will turn around," Jolynn Smith said. "I would like to see change."
But Smith isn't certain about who is the best candidate to bring about that change.
"My son, I have a 27-year-old, who's on me about Bernie Sanders," Smith said. "He's a millennial. All millennials love Bernie."
Dominick Hicks is one of those younger voters who is supporting Sanders.
He is a high school senior who will be voting for the first time.
"He's done a lot of good decisions," Hicks said. "He's making good moves and better choices for a lot of good stuff."
Down the street from Elizabeth Warren's Durham headquarters, we found one of her supporters.
Dr. Oliver Jawitz is a heart surgeon at Duke University Medical Center.
"I just agree with a lot of her policies," Jawitz said. "I think she has the ability to get the far left side of the party, as well as the more moderates of the Democratic Party on board with her, as opposed to Bernie, who I think is a little bit more polarizing."
Dante McCain is a hotel worker who plans to vote for Joe Biden.
"If we can get Donald Trump out--and whoever, Biden, or whoever else is a good contender--that would be great," McCain said. "Donald Trump is not great."
David Bowers is concerned that there are too many people running.
"It is tough to make a decision," Bowers said. "I wish they had one or two strong or dominant candidates."
North Carolina and the 13 other Super Tuesday states will help narrow the field of Democrats running for president.
The polls open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Look for election results and reaction on abc11.com and on ABC11 all evening.
