Paul Newby wins North Carolina Supreme Court race as incumbent Cheri Beasley concedes

December 12, 2020
"Today, I called Justice Newby to congratulate him on winning the election for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court," Beasley said. "I offer my very best to him and his family as he moves into that new role."
As of Dec. 3, 100 North Carolina counties completed a statewide recount with Republican Paul Newby leading Democrat incumbent Cheri Beasley by 401 votes out of nearly 5.4 million ballots cast.
Beasley requested a hand-to-eye recount in a random sample of precincts in the NC Supreme Court Chief Justice contest. State law permits a candidate to request a sample hand-to-eye recount within 24 hours after the initial recount.
"The recount showed minor differences from canvassed vote totals, but did not change the outcome of the contest," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. "We appreciate the hard work of the county boards of elections throughout the recount process."
"I have tried my best as your Chief Justice to honor the opportunity set before me. I have tried not just to speak my truth but to live it, to not simply be an expert in the law, but an advocate for equity, to apply the tools of justice to the cause of equality. My hope is that those values will continue to define North Carolina's highest court as it meets the challenges of the future," Beasley said in a statement.
The North Carolina GOP released the following statement:
"Congratulations to Paul Newby for being elected as the Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Justice Newby ran a phenomenal campaign and will serve with honor and distinction as the Chief Justice on our highest court " said NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley. "North Carolina Republicans made history by sweeping every statewide judicial race. These strategic victories are not an accident but the result of our hard-working volunteers, staff, and candidates across North Carolina, who worked tirelessly to elect conservative judges."
The North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Godwin released the following statement:
"Chief Justice Beasley broke new barriers and helped create a more just courts system that put people first and always sought to ensure every North Carolinian equal access to the law. Throughout her dedicated, outstanding service over many years as Judge, Justice, and Chief Justice she has been an exemplar of what we strive to see in a fair, impartial, learned, and greatly-respected court. We extend our great appreciation for her leadership and public service, and know she will continue to play an integral role in moving our state forward."
The featured video is from a previous update.