Harnett County moms voice concerns over kids returning to classroom during COVID-19 pandemic

By
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County Schools unveiled its official plan for the upcoming school year last week--opting to allow students to come back to their classrooms, which will be at reduced capacity with desks spaced six feet apart.

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout each school, and instead of drinking from the water fountain, students will drink from paper cone cups.

Harnett County parent Kathy Brown said she's still shocked at the district's decision to open schools during a pandemic, and decided to keep her daughter in the district's remote learning program.

Brown said her primary concern is hygiene. According to Brown, her daughter's school is overcrowded and has had few critical hygiene supplies.

"I like her and I'm getting used to her. I'm not going to gamble with her life," said Brown. "We were already lacking in soap and paper towels. Has this changed?

Another parent, Shanetta Gaddy, said she's sending her senior student to a private school in Fayetteville, but her two other kids will learn from home. She said she can't trust her third grader to wear his mask all day and not touch his classmates.

"He likes to play with his friends and shake hands and hug. He's an affectionate person. It's going to be hard for him to be at school," said Gaddy.

Both Gaddy and Brown are rolling up their sleeves and preparing to play both mom and teacher come August.

"For me to be comfortable, the numbers have to be down with positives everywhere," said Brown. "Not just here in our county."

