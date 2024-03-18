NC State Wolfpack hosts NCAA Tournament watch party with fans after ACC Title win

The team arrived at Sports and Social with their ACC championship trophy for fans to see.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- All three Triangle-area college basketball teams are heading to the NCAA tournament.

But for NC State it was extra special, capping off 5 wins in 5 days to upset UNC and win their first ACC title since 1987 and dancing their way onto an NCAA ticket.

"Last night when I was watching, I may have shed a tear or two growing up watching them it was awesome to see that," says NC State fan Scooter Murphy.

Murphy brought his kids to Sports & Social in Cary after learning the NC State Basketball team would be hosting a public meet and greet for their Selection Sunday party.

The team arrived carrying the ACC championship trophy.

At the big reveal, there were cheers as the Wolfpack drew an 11 seed in the South Region playing Texas Tech in the first round.

While the Pack may have captured North Carolina's hearts, on the first week of legal betting in the state, North Carolinians money is on Carolina followed by Duke, UConn, Houston, and Purdue topping the most Draft King bets to win the whole thing.

But as this Wolfpack crowd in Cary will remind you, anything can happen.

"It's a wake-up call. That's how it goes though nobody believes in you until you show them something," says NC State guard Jayden Taylor.

The team now heads to Pittsburgh, where they'll play their first-round game Thursday.

Duke gets #4 seed, will play #13 seed Vermont Friday, March 22 in Brooklyn.

NC State gets #11 seed and will play #6 seed Texas Tech in Pittsburgh on Thursday, March 21

#1 seed UNC to play #16 seed winner between Howard and Wagner in Charlotte on Thursday, March 21.

