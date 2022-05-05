Airsoft gun used in multiple shootings near NC State campus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11670376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest TikTok challenge is drawing local police attention as residents report getting hit by airsoft-type guns from 'drive-by' shooters.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University Police Department is investigating two cases of people being shot with an airsoft gun near Brooks Hall just days before thousands of people gather on campus for graduation.Last Friday, a group of people opened fire from a silver pickup truck. Then on Tuesday, the shots came from a white Nissan Altima.A rising junior, Shaun Deardorf, has two more years left on campus and he says the recent events have him changing some of his habits, like walking with friends and not alone."I hope to see the violence levels go down at least a little bit. Hopefully feel a little bit safer walking around campus just making sure we're not going to get shot at and just hoping we can have a little more peace of mind," Deardorf said.Campus police officers are urging students to walk in groups, avoid wearing headphones and to call for an escort if they do have to walk alone.