'I still wish he was watching:' Avent wishes late dad was here to see NC State's CWS run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In his 25th year with the Wolfpack, Elliott Avent and his NC State baseball team are one win into the College World Series, something Avent wishes he could celebrate with his late dad on this Father's Day."Only thing that would be better is if he would be smiling in that rocking chair that he had," Avent said. "I'm glad he's watching it pain-free from where he's at. He was very tired at the end and he told me so, but I still wish he was watching in that rocking chair."Avent's dad, Jack, was a diehard Wolfpack fan. He spent his retirement following his son's teams and he died Jan, 30 at 93."My dad meant the world to me," Avent said. "He's the best man I've ever known, kindest, gentlest man that many people have ever known. That was tough. I always thought I'd lose my dad in the fall because he only lived to watch us play and to watch the Yankees play on TV. He never missed a Yankees game and never missed our game, and I thought that was the only thing he's living for."Avent said he was crushed when his dad died so close to seeing another season."When we were 1-8 in conference, I thought maybe Daddy just didn't want to stick around and watch us play because it was too hard," Avent said. "Now where we are now, I think maybe he retired early so he could help me in a special place."NC State10-4 on Saturday in its opening game of the CWS and will play int he winner's bracket Monday night against Vanderbilt.