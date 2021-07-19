New details on this year's NC State Fair to be released Monday

Agriculture Commission Steve Troxler will speak at 10 a.m. You can watch his announcement in the above video player.
Troxler is expected to discuss plans for a new special event day and to announce a new partnership for the 2021 fair.
This comes after the 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 NC State Fair is scheduled to happen October 14-24 at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh.
