New details on this year's NC State Fair to be released Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Organizers behind the North Carolina State Fair are set to make a big announcement Monday.Agriculture Commission Steve Troxler will speak at 10 a.m. You can watch his announcement in the above video player.Troxler is expected to discuss plans for a new special event day and to announce a new partnership for the 2021 fair.This comes after the 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The 2021 NC State Fair is scheduled to happen October 14-24 at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh.