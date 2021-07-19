Community & Events

New details on this year's NC State Fair to be released Monday

NC State Fair to announce new details for this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Organizers behind the North Carolina State Fair are set to make a big announcement Monday.

Agriculture Commission Steve Troxler will speak at 10 a.m. You can watch his announcement in the above video player.

Troxler is expected to discuss plans for a new special event day and to announce a new partnership for the 2021 fair.

This comes after the 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 NC State Fair is scheduled to happen October 14-24 at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh.

'My saving grace': Fair food event allows vendors to turn profit for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
One vendor called the event a "saving grace" in what's been a tough year.

