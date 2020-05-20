NC State Fair selling deep-fried goodness at Memorial Day Weekend fair food drive-thru

Funnel cakes: $6

Deep-fried Oreos: $5

Deep-fried Snickers: $5

Fresh squeezed lemonade 32 oz.: $4

Bottled water: $2

Candy apple: $3

Candy apple with nuts: $4

Cotton candy: $5

Tropical delights smoothies (strawberry, pina colada, peach)

Pineapple cup: $10

Dole whip float: $7

Dole whip cup: $5

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Fair wants to help you celebrate Memorial Day weekend with its brand of indulgent, succulent fair food.They're holding drive-thru fair food days from Friday through Monday from noon to 8 p.m.All you have to do is go to the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order some fair favorites without leaving your car.They're offering everything from funnel cakes and cotton candy to deep-fried Oreos and Snickers and Dole whip floats. The event is cash-only. Here's a list of offerings:If you can't go this weekend, no worries! Another drive-thru is scheduled for next weekend.