NC State Fair rides begin thorough inspection process Tuesday ahead of opening day

North Carolina Department of Labor will send inspectors to the fair Tuesday to begin inspecting all of the rides.
Around 100 rides will be inspected Tuesday, and any that do not pass will not be certified to open.
Inspectors will go over the restraints, mechanical condition of the ride, and safety procedures in place.
The rides, even after passing inspection Tuesday, will continue to be inspected at least once per day throughout the entirety of this year's fair.
This year, inspectors also have two new rides to look over: The Itsy Bitsy Spider and the Sky Hawk.
