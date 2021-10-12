NC State Fair rides begin thorough inspection process Tuesday ahead of opening day

EMBED <>More Videos

NC State Fair rides begin inspection process

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Fair is going through its final preparations ahead of opening day Thursday.

North Carolina Department of Labor will send inspectors to the fair Tuesday to begin inspecting all of the rides.

New clear bag policy, COVID protocols: Here's everything you need to know about this year's NC State Fair

Around 100 rides will be inspected Tuesday, and any that do not pass will not be certified to open.

Inspectors will go over the restraints, mechanical condition of the ride, and safety procedures in place.

Wake County issues health guidance for NC State Fair vendors: Here's why masks aren't being required

The rides, even after passing inspection Tuesday, will continue to be inspected at least once per day throughout the entirety of this year's fair.

This year, inspectors also have two new rides to look over: The Itsy Bitsy Spider and the Sky Hawk.

WATCH: NC State Fair ride operator sentenced in 2013 incident that injured family
EMBED More News Videos

Timothy Tutterrow in court

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighstate fairamusement ridenc state fair
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham to consider $0.10 per plastic bag fee
1.7M vehicles driving in NC have an unfixed safety recall
Orange Co. school board takes action after Proud Boys rally at campus
Woman found shot dead in Fayetteville home; police investigating
'We are not filth:' LGBTQ leaders rally at Lt. Gov. Robinson's office
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Show More
Wake County issues health guidance for NC State Fair vendors
UNC students, faculty say psychological center needs improvements
Victim in Johnson's Drive-In crash ID'd as New Life Church pastor
Wake County leaders discuss potential nondiscrimination ordinance
Car breakdown strands UNC patient with extremely rare condition
More TOP STORIES News