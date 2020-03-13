Students at NC State and Duke pack up to leave campus, prepare for online learning

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State students are feeling the pressure from the university to leave campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Every student ABC11 spoke to Friday said they wished they could physically be in the classroom and not learning online.
"I'm sad obviously because I don't want to leave," Samantha Ebert, an NC State freshman, said. She was back on campus Friday after spending spring break in Florida, only to pack up and leave again over fears of the disease spreading.
"I don't want to be sick and I don't want other people more at risk to get sick," said Ebert.
The move-out comes just as Duke University announced all students must leave campus housing.
NC State is also encouraging students to stay off campus.
"I'm just picking up a few supplies," sophomore Sam Hart said. "Making sure I don't need to come back anymore next week."
Public and private colleges and universities across the state are moving toward online distance learning.
We met Sophomore Brian Zeng loading up his car headed home to Greensboro.
"I do focus a lot better in the classroom so it's going to be interesting to see how this all plays out," said Zeng.
Students said they are concerned about the spread but they will miss their freedom.
"If everything is safe and nothing goes wrong here, I do plan to return when instruction starts," Ebert said.
Professors say they are scrambling to get their lesson plans completed for weeks of online learning. Students at NC State will have second week off for spring break and then distance learning will begin March 23.
Shaw University
Shaw University announced all students who left campus for Spring Break should not plan to return to campus. Any students that must come back to campus, such as international students or students with clinical or internship obligations, must contact the Office of Student Affairs.
Starting March 21, all classes will be moved online for the rest of the spring semester. All University-sponsored travel is suspended. All athletics and student life activities have been suspended through the end of the semester.
