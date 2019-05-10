'Don't Nick the Brick:' NC State gives away free bricks to discourage students stealing them from pathways

Not that you would ever want to steal a brick from campus, because that’s not the kind of people you are... But if you did, maybe take one of these free ones instead of digging one out of a pathway. (It’s easy enough to trip on them when they *aren’t* missing.) 🐺🐾🤗 pic.twitter.com/ym53pMRmg0 — NC State University (@NCState) May 9, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State University is giving away free bricks after students started stealing them days before graduation.On Thursday, school officials took to Twitter to talk about the issue.The post read that bricks were going missing from several pathways, so they would be providing free bricks for students to take as memorabilia."Not that you would ever want to steal a brick from campus, because that's not the kind of people you are...But if you did, maybe take one of these free ones instead of digging one out of a pathway," the tweet read in part.The bricks were left on campus next to signs which read, "Don't Nick the Brick! #StopStealing" and "Beat the Brick Bandit! Get your...FREE Student Brick With Limited Paranoia."School officials said taking the bricks from pathways can create tripping hazards.Crews were on campus patching the holes all day.NC State will hold its graduation ceremony on May 11 at 9 a.m.