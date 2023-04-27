NC State Police: Student found dead of apparent suicide near Lake Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A student from North Carolina State University was found dead from apparent suicide near Lake Raleigh, according to university police.

The student was found late Wednesday night.

This makes the 7th reported suicide and 13th death of a student who attended NC State this school year.

In the wake of several student deaths on campus this year, a student task force presented a new report back in February that outlined how tough college has been this year.

The report found 34% of students surveyed were dealing with some form of depression, and 12% percent had suicidal thoughts. The numbers are from surveys taken before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the students who presented the report explained that they are still a snapshot of the mental health concerns facing students right now.

NC State has brought on more help in the counseling center and there are now more than 45 clinical positions.

Eleanor Lott, an NCSU sophomore who serves on the student task force, said it's important for students to become involved in mental health improvement efforts. She specifically highlighted the availability of AcademicLiveCare, which offers up to 12 free telehealth counseling services for students, as one option students can and should take advantage of.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with thoughts of mental anguish or suicide, you can call or text 9-8-8, which is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, to be connected to help immediately. To learn more about its resources, click here.

