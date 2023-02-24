The student's death is the eighth since the start of the school year.

Wake County Sheriff's Office investigating death of another NC State student

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a North Carolina State student was found dead Wednesday.

A NC State representative said Thursday that the student was found at an off-campus private residence.

According to NC State, deputies said the student's death appears to be accidental.

The student's death is the ninth since the start of the school year and happened just days after an undergraduate student was found dead from an apparent suicide on campus.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

