NC State investigating allegation of slur overheard by UNC team, staff entering Reynolds Coliseum

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State's athletic department is looking into an allegation that a racial slur was uttered at a North Carolina player during Thursday night's game.

"As soon as we were made aware of an allegation following the game Thursday evening, NC State Athletics began looking into the matter and will continue to do so," an NC State spokesperson told ABC11. "NC State is committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive environment for all, on our campus and in the world around us."

UNC also confirmed Friday night that the matter was being looked into.

"We have spoken with officials at NC State many times since last night's game, as well as student-athletes and staff from our women's basketball program," UNC Athletics said. "We appreciate NC State's diligence in looking into the matter. There is no room for hateful speech in sports. We support all of our student-athletes and their right to compete in a safe environment, no matter where they play."

Coach Courtney Banghart also tweeted this:

Racism is never ok, y'all. Not in sports and not in life. Never. Ever. Never. Period.

The No. 5 Wolfpack beat the No. 24 Tar Heels 63-59.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated incorrectly that an NC State player was accused of directing a slur at a UNC player.