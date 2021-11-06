No. 19 NC State dispatches Florida State, 28-14

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. -- No. 19 North Carolina State never trailed in dispatching Florida State 28-14 on Saturday.The Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) controlled the action, shutting down the Seminoles running game and went into halftime with a 14-0 advantage.With the win against the Seminoles in hand, NC State can turn its attention to next week's huge conference matchup at No. 9 Wake Forest."We like having our backs against the wall," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "Keep disrespecting us."NC State quarterback Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Leary connected with Trent Pennix, C.J. Riley, Christopher Toudle and Ricky Person on touchdowns - one in each quarter - for the Wolfpack. Three of the touchdowns were big plays, with connections of 62 yards to Riley, 45 yards to Pennix and 43 yards to Person.McKenzie Milton filled in as Florida State's starting quarterback with Jordan Travis out. Milton completed 22 of 44 passes for 233 yards and scrambled to complete an 8-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton, but the Seminoles (3-6, 2-4) were also plagued by drops from the start.Leary connected with Riley and Toudle to give the Wolfpack a 14-0 lead at the half. Florida State's offense was stuck in neutral, accumulating just 78 offensive yards and three first downs in the first 30 minutes.Florida State was shut out in a half for the first time since the second half of a Week 3 loss at Wake Forest.The Demon Deacons lost for the first time this season on Saturday,, but remain unbeaten in the ACC's Atlantic Division as the game against the Tar Heels was a "non-conference" matchup."The plan is to go in there and have fun," Doeren said of next week's Wake Forest game.