Person hit in head by brick near NC State campus

Thursday, April 27, 2023 11:05AM
A Wolf Alert went out to students and staff on campus just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State University police are searching for the person who assaulted someone with a brick overnight.

It said someone walking between Dan Allen Drive and University Towers was hit in the head with a brick while they were walking.

According to the ABC11 Neighborhood Crime Tracker there have been 153 assaults in that part of Raleigh in the last year.

If you know anything you're asked to give university police a call.

