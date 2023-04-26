Raleigh Police Chief Patterson pushed for funding of license plate readers

Chief Patterson was advocating for House Bill 198 and she says the technology it would fund has already been invaluable in solving recent crimes in the area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson was at the Legislative Office Building advocating for increased funding for automatic license plate readers in the state.

Chief Patterson was advocating for House Bill 198 and she says the technology it would fund has already been invaluable in solving recent crimes in the area.

Specifically she spoke about automatic license plate readers or LPR's which can be put on area roadways or police vehicles to run information on license plates.

She said that her officers spend thousands of hours trying to locate vehicles involved in carjackings, kidnappings and other crimes often with no results. She went on to talk about a recent case involving a carjacking that took place with an infant in the back seat.

There are concerns about the technology including from some civil rights organizations about potential misuse.