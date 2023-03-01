Police salaries not helping fix staffing shortage challenges

Staffing struggles continue at many local police departments, and now some departments are facing a new problem: more officers quitting the force for higher-paying jobs at other police agencies.

50 miles from Raleigh, the Burlington Police Department is having a moment. The 58,000-person city boasts one of the highest base salaries for police officers in the state -- at $55,000.

Side-by-side with nearby city salaries at Greensboro PD ($46,000) and Winston-Salem PD ($41,000), it's clear why a growing number of officers and county deputies are quitting GPD and Winston Police to make more in Burlington.

"I've been doing this for a long time, I've seen a lot of cycles," said Jon Gregory, dean of public safety education at Wake Tech who spoke to ABC11 about the lingering struggle to recruit and retain police.

Dozens of recruits graduate Wake Tech's Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy every year. But enrollment slowed during the pandemic; got worse in the throes of racial unrest over George Floyd; and Gregory says numbers are improving now to pre-COVID levels. But, police salaries are still a sticking point.

"The salaries weren't where they needed to be," Gregory said. "So there's been a lot of change over the last three to four years that I think has had a major impact."

Triangle city leaders responded to police union pressures for higher pay by boosting budgets. Raleigh raised starting salaries 19 percent. There was a 15 percent increase in Durham. A 14.5% pay hike in Fayetteville.

But even with the boosts in pay, Triangle police departments still trail Burlington in base salary.

Gregory was asked if the local police pay packages were keeping up with the fast-rising cost of living.

"I think it depends on the area," he said. "I feel positive (about the future of officer recruitment). It may be a little slow, but I feel positive that the profession is going in a really good direction.

"New officers understand what it means to be a public servant. And they understand that they're not getting in to this to make a lot of money. They do want to make a difference."

