Child found in abandoned car hour after reported kidnapping: Raleigh Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police confirm they're investigating an incident involving an alleged kidnapping of a child who was later found abandoned inside a car Thursday night.

Police said they received report of a kidnapping around 10:19 pm in the 2800 block of Capital Boulevard.

About an hour later at 11:20 pm, officers located the car on East Millbrook Road with the child inside. The child appears to be okay after being evaluated by EMS.

Detectives are still working the case in an attempt to learn the circumstances surrounding the incident.

RPD said they don't have any suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.