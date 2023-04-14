Rocky Mount to boost starting pay for police officers to $60K

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Rocky Mount announced Friday it will increase the starting salary for police officers to $60,000 annually.

According to the city, the salary increase, which goes into effect immediately and was authorized by Rocky Mount City Manager Keith Rogers Jr., marked a 36 percent increase over the previous pay rate for newly hired police officers.

"Citywide we are working to update our classification and compensation structure, ensuring that we value all city employees," Rogers said. "Increasing starting pay for our officers will directly address our significant vacancy rate and enhance our recruitment efforts."

Rogers said funding for the new salaries will come from savings from the department's current vacancies. He hopes the increase will help bring more officers to Rocky Mount.

Police departments in North Carolina and across the country, like many other industries, have been struggling to keep good employees and attract top candidates.

"In today's market, it has been difficult retaining experienced officers and recruiting new individuals willing to take on a life of service," Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell said.

According to a recent ABC11 report, this increase in pay will place Rocky Mount above many other departments in the area. Burlington officers start at $55,000; Greensboro officers start at $46,000; Winston-Salem officers start at $41,000.

Raleigh and Durham police departments both recently passed pay rate increases but their officers' base salary still trails behind, with Raleigh officers at $50,301 and Durham officers at $46,998