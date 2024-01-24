Person breaks into Wood Hall dorm at NC State through window while students inside sleeping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The campus of NC State University in Raleigh is on alert after students were notified about an intruder who broke into a residence hall while students were sleeping.

A WolfAlert notice went out early Wednesday morning that a burglary happened at Wood Hall, building A.

The suspect was able to make his way inside a suite common area through an exterior window, waking up the students living inside. They were able to chase him out, and he took off on a bicycle, heading towards downtown Raleigh.

One student who spoke with ABC11 says she believes she might have fallen victim herself, but her windows were locked. After seeing what happened, she now believes that the suspect may have been checking her suite first.

"I heard this noise on my window and I'm terrified I don't know what it is so I peek through and I can sort of see something but then I look again I know someone's out there and I could hear stuff happening as it got later on and it was just terrifying to know that it was in our building," says freshman Avery Farrar.

Farrar and others say they carry pepper spray around campus with them, and they also say they make sure and lock their windows. She says sometimes, students have been too lax about leaving them open. But now, they aren't taking any chances, especially since their building is right up against a main road, Western Blvd.

In the meantime, the suspect is still out there. If you have any information on the case, you can reach University police at (919) 515-3000.

Police at NC State are also investigating a sexual assault that was reported Saturday. The WolfAlert was sent just after 1:45 a.m. It said the sexual assault happened at the Pi Beta Phi sorority house on Fraternity Court.

