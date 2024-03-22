ACC title 'absolutely incredible' for walk-on Alex Nunnally, who was born into an NC State family

Some people choose to join Wolfpack Nation. Others, like Alex Nunnally, are born into it.

Some people choose to join Wolfpack Nation. Others, like Alex Nunnally, are born into it.

Some people choose to join Wolfpack Nation. Others, like Alex Nunnally, are born into it.

Some people choose to join Wolfpack Nation. Others, like Alex Nunnally, are born into it.

PITTSBURGH (WTVD) -- Some people choose to join Wolfpack Nation. Others, like Alex Nunnally, are born into it.

The junior guard shared a picture on X shortly after NC State's ACC championship win against rival UNC, including side-by-side pictures of himself as a baby clad in Wolfpack gear and another holding the ACC Championship Trophy.

"Being a part of this run to finally break through after 37 years of waiting. You know, my entire life, 22 years, over half of (my dad's) adult life waiting to see some of this. Again, it's just been absolutely incredible to have this happen," he said.

His dad, John, is an NC State alum, and the pair have traveled to games for years.

"It's emotional to think. I mean, never in my wildest dreams would I think my son would be on the team that helped break that 37-year drought," John Nunnally said. "He's grown up knowing some of the heartbreak and disappointment that comes with being a State fan. We always just seem to be almost there and then we don't quite get it. We were in Omaha a few years ago when the baseball team was playing fantastic and then sent home. It just always seems to be something. So to have it actually come all the way to a realization and to be part of that, it's difficult to put into words one as a Wolfpack fan, but as a father of a son who's playing at State and on the team as well, from my school, I can't even describe it."

John Nunnally shared a picture of the two embracing on the court in Washington, D.C. following Saturday's championship.

"I think that summed up our feelings better than anything. It's so much relief and just appreciation for the moment," John said.

RELATED | DJ Horne's parents reflect on journey that brought him home to win a title at NC State

Alex added: "We hugged each other for it felt like forever and just couldn't stop crying. Just the release of emotions."

The pair met again Thursday morning at the team's hotel in downtown Pittsburgh, with Alex's mom and fiancée also making the trip up for the game. Alex, who has made the All-ACC Honor Roll the past two seasons, said he believes the team is prepared to handle its latest tip-off time of the season, a confidence that carries over from last week's run.

"I think we always had that belief. You know, I actually go back to Michael (O'Connell) and Jordan (Snell) (as) we were heading out to Washington, D.C., (I) put in our text chat: 'We're going to win it.' And that was it," Alex said.

RELATED | NC State takes on Texas Tech in NCAA opener