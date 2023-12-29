NC State comes up short against Kansas State 28-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVD) -- NC State's quest for a 10-win season will have to wait another year.

The Wolfpack battled back from an early deficit but couldn't get over the hump, dropping a 28-19 decision to Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday night.

The loss meant the Wolfpack finished 9-4, just shy of only the second 10-win campaign in school history, which happened in 2002. That team, led by quarterback Philip Rivers, went 11-3.

NC State, playing without All-America linebacker Payton Wilson, who was present but opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft, struggled to contain the run early.

The Pack fell behind 7-0 on the first possession of the game when Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson found DJ Giddens for a 37-yard touchdown pass on fourth down.

Without Wilson patrolling the middle, Kansas State had little problem running the ball, piling up 258 yards on the ground. Giddens finished with 151 of them.

NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong runs for a 31-yard touchdown against Kansas State on Thursday night. John Raoux

The Wolfpack never led in the game despite overcoming a 14-0 deficit and getting as close as two points. A 60-yard touchdown run by Trent Pennix on a fake punt late in the third quarter made it 21-19, but quarterback Brennan Armstrong was sacked on the 2-point try that would have tied the game.

The Wildcats sealed the win with a 15-play, 72-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Jayce Brown with under three minutes left.

Armstrong threw an interception on the first play of the next possession, dooming any faint hopes for a Wolfpack rally.

Kansas State also finished the year 9-4.

This story will be updated.