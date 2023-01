Happening Now: 3 lanes closed on I-40 west near Durham due to overturned tractor-trailer

The crash happened near I-540 and exit 283.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three lanes of Interstate 40 west are closed near Durham and Interstate 540 because a tractor-trailer overturned.

This is near exit 283.

People traveling in that area should expect heavy delays for hours, according to DriveNC.gov.

The truck appeared to have been carrying trash. The condition of the driver has not been released.